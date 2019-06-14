Day after avoiding handshake, PM Modi-Imran Khan exchange pleasantries at SCO Summit (File Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan shook hands and exchanged pleasantries at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek on Friday. This comes just a day after PM Modi avoided any confrontation with the Pakistan Prime Minister.

According to sources, Modi and Imran exchanged usual pleasantries in the Leaders' Lounge on Day 2 of the SCO Summit. The brief exchange, however, just went on for a few seconds.

Earlier on Thursday, both the leaders were sitting a few seats apart at the dinner in the Kyrgyz capital. However, both of them didn't exchange any pleasantries even as they greeted other world leaders at the multilateral engagement.

In a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. He underlined the need for Pakistan to take concrete action in order to create an atmosphere free of terror for the resumption of dialogue.

