Bahrain pardons 250 Indian prisoners on Modi visit

In a special gesture, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting the Gulf kingdom, Bahrain pardoned 250 Indian prisoners serving sentences in the country.

Manama Updated on: August 26, 2019 18:28 IST
"In a kind and humanitarian gesture, the Government of Bahrain has pardoned 250 Indians serving sentences in Bahrain. PM@narendramodi thanks the Bahrain Government for the Royal Pardon," the PMO tweeted.

Modi was in Bahrain on a two-day visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister.

