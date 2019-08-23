Image Source : PTI Pakistan stops devotees from visiting India

A group of Pakistani devotees has been stopped from visiting India due to recent tensions post abrogation of Article 370, according to a report in Express News daily on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Devotees from Pakistan regularly visit Indian mosques in large numbers. Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Dargah in Ajmer is one of the most popular religious destinations for the Pakistanis.

ALSO READ | Pak approaches Twitter over suspension of accounts

ALSO READ | China hails 3-year extension of Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa's term

ALSO READ | Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali ties the knot with Indian girl in Dubai