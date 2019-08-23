Friday, August 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Pakistan stops devotees from visiting India

Pakistan stops devotees from visiting India

Devotees from Pakistan regularly visit Indian mosques in large numbers. Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Dargah in Ajmer is one of the most popular religious destinations for the Pakistanis.

IANS IANS
Islamabad Published on: August 23, 2019 0:01 IST
Pakistan stops devotees from visiting India
Image Source : PTI

Pakistan stops devotees from visiting India

 A group of Pakistani devotees has been stopped from visiting India due to recent tensions post abrogation of Article 370, according to a report in Express News daily on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. 

Devotees from Pakistan regularly visit Indian mosques in large numbers. Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Dargah in Ajmer is one of the most popular religious destinations for the Pakistanis.

ALSO READ | Pak approaches Twitter over suspension of accounts

ALSO READ | China hails 3-year extension of Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa's term

ALSO READ | Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali ties the knot with Indian girl in Dubai

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPrime Minister Modi arrives in France, holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron