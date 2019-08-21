Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali ties the knot with Indian girl in Dubai

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali tied the knot on Tuesday in Dubai with an Indian girl named Shamia Arzoo, who hails from Gurugram, Haryana.

Hasan's marriage has been in the news for a while and photos and videos of him participating in the rituals went viral on social media even before their wedding.

One such video showed the Pakistan pacer celebrating his wedding the same way he celebrates getting a wicket. The 25-year-old enjoyed a desert safari as his wedding was solemnised. He also performed his trademark wicket-taking celebration for the photoshoot.

Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq shared the video on Tuesday saying, "Hassan Ali doing his wicket-taking celebration at a desert safari ahead of his Mehndi today."

Before the wedding ceremony took place, Ali had shared a picture of himself with a caption: "Last Night as a bachelor! looking forward."

Last night as a bachelor..!🤣🤣 looking forward 😝 pic.twitter.com/0TDKuYRkZm — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 19, 2019

Ali got a reply from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to his colleague Shoaib Malik. "Congratulations Hassan. Wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness ...This time you'll have to treat us to more than Nandos though," Sania said in a tweet.

Ali had even invited cricketers from India for his wedding ceremony. He had said that he would happy if Indian cricketers turned up for his wedding.

As reported earlier, Shamia, 26, is from Haryana. She is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines, while her family members are settled in New Delhi.

Hassan has now become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to get married with an Indian girl, after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

(With inputs from IANS)