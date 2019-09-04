Image Source : FILE Six terrorists killed in an encounter in Pakistan

A woman was among the at least six militants who were killed in an encounter after security forces raided a terrorist hideout on Wednesday in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to a media report.

Five security personnel were injured in the operation carried out by the counter-terrorism police and intelligence agencies near Eastern Bypass in the provincial capital Quetta, Geo TV reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Counter Terrorism Department, the raid took place after the security agencies received reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The woman, who was wearing a suicide jacket, blew himself up during the encounter, the spokesperson said.

Authorities also seized weapons and ammunition after the operation from the area, the report said.

