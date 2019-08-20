Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Medium to high level flood expected in Pakistan river

River Sutlej is likely to experience medium to high-level flooding as water levels reached 17.80 feet on Tuesday after India released water "without preschedule".

According to a flood notification issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), "medium to high flood level is expected in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala (Punjab district) and all the others major rivers will remain in low to medium flood level", within the next 48 hours, The Express Tribune reported.

"The flow of water is increasing at Ganda Singh Wala and has reached 37,640 cusecs, which is expected to rise during the next 10 to 15 hours."

According to Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Tariq Masood Farooq, water levels were expected to rise in the coming hours.

Amid the unscheduled release of water by India, the Tarbela dam has also been filled to a capacity of 1,550 ft.

It has been reported that spillways have been opened to flush out excess water as its flow has reached 198,300 cusecs, whereas all 17 power units were working to full capacity producing 4,888 megawatts of electricity.

Earlier, PDMA focal person Nisar Ahmed told The Express Tribune that they were keeping a close watch on the water flow in Sutlej and other rivers.

In view of the imminent flood alerts, the people in the area are being evacuated and a relief camp has been established.

