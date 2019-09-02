Islam has nothing to do with terrorism: Imran Khan

Image Source : AP Islam not associated with terrorism: Imran Khan

Islam is a religion of peace and it has nothing to do with terrorism, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday, adding an act of one person cannot be attributed to the whole community. Imran Khan's statement came while he was addressing the 56th Convention of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Houston, USA.

"Terrorism has no religion. Tamil Tigers launched suicide attacks in Sri Lanka, even before the 9/11 attack in the USA. But, India has given the freedom struggle in Kashmir the name of terrorism," Khan said.

While speaking, Imran Khan also accused the Modi government of imposing curfew in the Valley and cutting all communication lines to the area to suppress the protests against the abrogation of Article 370.

Continuing his attack on India, Khan said the current Indian regime is a follower of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said the West will have to understand the philosophy of the RSS in order to think clearly on this problem which had led to the carnage of Muslims in Gujarat.

The Pakistani Prime Minister spoke on the issue of human rights violations in Kashmir with the Pakistani diaspora and reminded them about the danger this poses to peace and stability in the region.

"We are talking of a country of one billion people, with nuclear weapons taken over by extreme ideology and philosophy," Khan said. He urged the American Muslims to raise awareness about the critical situation in the region.

