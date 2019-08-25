Islamic countries ignoring Kashmir due to selfish interests: Pakistan

Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan was effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at internationally, but it was unfortunate that some Islamic countries due to their selfish interests were ignoring its efforts.

Emphasising that the world was ignoring the suppression of Kashmiris, Awan on Saturday said human rights activists should come forward to voice their plight, said media reports. She also urged the United Nations and other international human rights organisations to take note of the situation in Kashmir.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said Kashmiris were soft targets for India, and warned that 220 million Pakistanis will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army if India wages a war.

