Image Source : AP London Mayor slammed online over violent Kashmir protests

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been slammed online for inadequate security arrangements outside the Indian High Commission where Indians and people of Indian origin, gathered to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of India, were abused and pelted with eggs and water bottles by Pakistan-sponsored protesters.

Thousands of protesters, waving Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, rallied outside the Indian High Commission on Thursday and resorted to violence, against the revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, bringing central London to a complete halt.

The police were outnumbered by the protesters who also damaged the Indian Tricolour and threw stones at the Indian mission. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's special adviser on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari attended the rally and also addressed the charged crowd.

The Pakistan-origin London Mayor was the target of Twitterati after the violence. Some accused him of "supporting the violent protest" while many called him to vacate his office.

"Thousands of murderous #Pakistan thugs who were bussed in from all over #Britain tried to force their way into #India High Commission. This was a planned assault allowed under #London Mayor Sadiq Khan's watch. #Londonistan just got more dangerous on 15 August," wrote one user.

"News of stone pelting, bottles, eggs being thrown at Indians by Pakistani and pro Khalistani Kashmiri seperatist protesters. @MayorofLondon get your act together and stop this violence. If you cant its time for you to vacate your office," said another.

"This is what London Mayor Sadiq Khan let happen at Indian High Commission despite having the know of what's about to happen. Deliberately he let Pakistanis create ruckus and take Law and order for a ride. Utter shame!" said another tweet.

"Shocked and saddened that this has been allowed to happened outside the Indian High Commission and the London Mayor chose to allow it what message does this send around the world Khan? You are a big embarrassment to London and need to go now," tweeted one user.

The Scotland Yard said that four people were arrested after the violence, reports said.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP's In-Charge, Foreign Affairs Department, termed the happenings outside the Indian High Commission "quite deplorable".

"What happened today in front of the Indian High Commission in London is quite deplorable. @BBCWorld will never report it," he said, referring to BBC's reportage of the alleged massive protests in Kashmir Valley last Friday.

"Women and children who came to celebrate Independence Day were abused, eggs and water bottle thrown on them by Paki goons," he said.

The violence came as Imran Khan's special adviser Bukhari had last week appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to stage protests outside Indian Consulates on August 15.

