5 killed, 10 injured in series of blasts in Kabul

Multiple casualties are being reported after at least three separate explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday morning.

Kabul Updated on: July 25, 2019 11:33 IST
At least five civilians were killed and 10 others were injured in three separate explosions in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Thursday.

According to news agency Associated Press, the Afghan police said a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of a bus carrying Ministry of Mines employees.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said all the victims were government workers.

Police say the target of the attack was a passenger bus belonging to the Ministry.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramarz said the explosion was caused by a magnetic explosive device attached to the vehicle.

The blasts reportedly took place at around 8:10 am Kabul time.

No group including the Taliban immediately claimed responsibly for the blast.

WATCH | Kabul blast

