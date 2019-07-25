5 killed, 10 injured in series of blasts in Kabul

At least five civilians were killed and 10 others were injured in three separate explosions in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Thursday.
According to news agency Associated Press, the Afghan police said a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of a bus carrying Ministry of Mines employees.
Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said all the victims were government workers.
Police say the target of the attack was a passenger bus belonging to the Ministry.
Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramarz said the explosion was caused by a magnetic explosive device attached to the vehicle.
The blasts reportedly took place at around 8:10 am Kabul time.
No group including the Taliban immediately claimed responsibly for the blast.
