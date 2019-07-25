Image Source : PTI 5 killed, 10 injured in series of blasts in Kabul

At least five civilians were killed and 10 others were injured in three separate explosions in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Thursday.

5 civilians killed and 10 wounded in three explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan: Pajhwok Afghan News pic.twitter.com/89mCjSWIvn — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

According to news agency Associated Press, the Afghan police said a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of a bus carrying Ministry of Mines employees.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said all the victims were government workers.

Police say the target of the attack was a passenger bus belonging to the Ministry.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramarz said the explosion was caused by a magnetic explosive device attached to the vehicle.

The blasts reportedly took place at around 8:10 am Kabul time.

No group including the Taliban immediately claimed responsibly for the blast.

