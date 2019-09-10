Running commentary of lies: India slams Pakistan as it rakes up Jammu and Kashmir at United Nations

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI India side giving a befitting reply to Pakistan's contention about Jammu and Kashmir at UNHRC

India on Tuesday, accused Pakistan of spinning a web of lies at the UN Human Rights Council.

"A delegation has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations & concocted charges against my country. The world is aware that this narrative comes from epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years," said the Indian side.

Indian attack was led by Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) of Ministry of External Affairs.

Secy (East) MEA at UNHRC: We wish to reiterate that this sovereign decision, like other legislations passed by Parliament, is entirely internal to India. No country

"Our commitment to democracy is unshakable," declared the Indian side at the outset.

"Our constitution is supreme and guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens," said India.

Taking on Pakistan, India said that it claims to be a victim just when it perpetrates terrorism on its own soil and provides free havens to terrorist organisations.

India was blunt while accusing Pakistan of spinning a web of lies.

"One delegation (Pakistan) has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations," India said

Right since the nullification of Article 370, Pakistan has been trying to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue at the international level. India has always maintained that it will not entertain 'mediation' from any third country and that it is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

However, Pakistan has been attempting to rake up the issue internationally nonetheless. While doing so, it has suffered many setbacks. Both, the US and Russia have already indicated that they will not mediate between India and Pakistan.

