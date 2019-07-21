Indian-origin stand-up comedian dies on stage in Dubai, audience take it as part of show

Image Source : FACEBOOK/MANJUNATH NAIDU Indian-origin stand-up comedian dies while performing in Dubai

A 36-year-old Indian-origin stand-up comedian died while performing on stage in Dubai on Friday. According to media reports, the comedian collapsed due to high level of anxiety during his on stage performance in front of the audience. Identified as Manjunath Naidu, the stand-up comedian had suffered a cardiac arrest while he was performing on stage.

According to what the local media reported, Naidu had complained of high level of anxiety after which he sat down on the bench next to him. Soon later, he collapsed onto the floor.

Moreover, the audience thought the stand up comedian was enacting the show while he died.

Naidu was born in Abu Dhabi but later shifted base to Dubai.

"He was the last act in the line-up. He went on stage and was making people laugh with his stories. He was talking about his father and family. And then he got into a story of how he suffers from anxiety. And a minute into the story he collapsed," Miqdaad Dohadwala, his friend and fellow comedian, was quoted as saying in the report.

People thought it was part of the act. They took it as a joke as he was talking about anxiety and then collapsed, he said.

Dohadwala said that the paramedics could not revive him.

"His parents passed away and he has a brother but no relatives here. All in the arts and comedy circle are his family," he added.

