Image Source : PTI Indian delegation in Bangladesh for strengthening bilateral ties

A 15-member media delegation from India has arrived in this northern Bangladeshi city to assess the border management strategies under confidence building measures, a month after the Director General-level talks between the two countries' border guarding forces were held in Dhaka.

The four-day visit of the media delegation is led by BSF PRO Shubhendu Bhardwaj in coordination with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major Mizam.

The visit comes a month after the 48th bi-annual Director General-level talks between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) concluded in Dhaka.

During the talks, it was mutually decided to enhance cooperation to check crime and smuggling of cattle and narcotics across the 4,096-kilometer frontier shared by the two neighbours.

In the meeting, the BSF and the BGB decided to undertake joint efforts to reduce border killing incidents.

The BSF has maintained that it fires only when the situation turns "ugly" and the lives of its troops are in danger.

The BSF and BGB jointly patrol crime free zones to ensure the area remains safe. It was decided to hold the next such meeting in India in November this year.

As per the decision taken in the 42nd Director General-level conference in 2016, it was agreed to conduct the reciprocal visits of media persons from both the countries to demonstrate the border management strategies undertaken by the two countries under confidence building measures.

