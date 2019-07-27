'Howdy, Modi!' to host community summit of 50,000 people at Houston's NRG stadium in September

Image Source : AP IMAGES PM Modi in the US

Houston-based Texas India Forum will host a community summit in honour of visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NRG Stadium on September 22.

The NRG stadium, one of America's largest professional football stadiums, is home to the Houston Texans franchise, where the Super Bowl was held in 2017.

The Texas India Forum, a not-for-profit organisation, confirmed that they expect 50,000 people to attend the mega event billed as "Howdy, Modi!", using the full capacity of the stadium in concert configuration.

Over 650 community organisations have already signed up to be "welcome partners" for the programme. Organisers have extended the deadline for welcome partners to sign up until Saturday and they will receive exclusive early access to free passes for their members.

The event will include a cultural programme and an address by Modi.

Well-known Indian community leader in Houston Jugal Malani has been named the convenor of the "Howdy, Modi!" organising committee.

"We are excited to hold this summit at the renowned NRG stadium. This will be the largest ever gathering of Indian Americans and friends of India, with a diverse representation from the region and across the country," Malani said.

The tagline for the summit, "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures", reflects the intent to build on the common aspirations that bring together the great democracies of the United States and India.

Attendance for the event will be free, but passes will be required, which can be obtained only by registering at the website -- www.howdymodi.org.

Early access for welcome partner organisations starts July 28 and general registration will open on August 12.

This will be Modi's first visit to Houston as prime minister.

Several years ago, when he was a general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi had visited Houston to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the BAPS temple in Stafford.

A large number of Modi supporters live in the Houston area and hundreds of volunteers have been helping in his election campaigns in India from overseas.

After Modi toured New York in 2014 and Silicon Valley in 2016, the Indian American community in Houston has been clamouring for his visit. Indian Americans at large and the Overseas Friends of BJP are excited about the event and hearing Modi in person.

