Hong Kong: British Foreign Ministry official goes missing after crossing into Chinese mainland

An employee of the British Foreign Ministry has gone missing after he travelling to Chinese mainland from Hong Kong. Hong Kong Police on Tuesday confirmed it had received a report on August 9 about the employee.

Speaking at a news conference in Hong Kong, senior superintendent of Hong Kong Police public relations branch, Kong Wing-cheung, said that an inquiry was underway.

He added that "for the sake of personal data" he could not disclose many details.

The reports said he attended a business event in Shenzhen on August 8 but never returned to Hong Kong despite plans to do so the same day.

Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office has expressed concern after the employee went missing.

A statement from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it is seeking information from Hong Kong and Guangdong province about the fate of the employee, who it said was detained while crossing from the Chinese city of Shenzhen into Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has hit international headlines in the last few months because of the fierce protests against the extradition bill. The bill, which has now been kept on the backburner seeks to legalise extradition of people from Hong Kong to regions it doesn't have an extradition treaty with. This includes China. People in Hong Kong, a city that enjoys considerable autonomy from the Chinese rule, fear that the bill will result in the iron fist of China getting tighter on Hong Kong.