Egypt: 17 killed, 32 injured in deadly car explosion in central Cairo

At least 17 people have been killed and 32 others were left injured in a deadly explosion outside Egypt's National Cancer Institute in central Cairo, Egypt's health ministry said early on Monday.

Several videos have been surfaced on social media that showed fire trucks trying to control a massive fire, which damaged several cars.

Egypt's interior ministry in a statement said a car driving against traffic on Cairo's corniche collided with three other vehicles, causing a massive explosion,

According to Reuters sources, Egypt’s public prosecutor is probing the cause of the explosion, but there was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.

(With inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ: 20 killed, many injured in mass shooting at Texas Walmart

ALSO READ: US: Nine killed in Ohio in second mass shooting incident in 24 hours

ALSO READ: Two mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US