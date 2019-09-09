Image Source : AP Dorian toll increases to 44 in Bahamas

The death toll in the Bahamas from hurricane Dorian which made a catastrophic landfall in the archipelago on September 1, has increased to 44, said Health Minister Duane Sands, adding that this figure would increase "significantly" in the coming days.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Sands said some bodies would never be recovered since they were swept out to sea by the waves and storm surge, Efe news reported.

Of the 44 victims, 36 people were from the Abaco Island, while the eight others were killed in the Grand Bahama Island.

A total of 274 Bahamas defence forces personnel and police have been deployed to Abaco and 666 to Grand Bahama, along with US Coast Guard personnel and representatives from assorted non-governmental organizations.

The US Coast Guard has reported that it has rescued 308 people so far.

Many residents are still without electricity, fuel, potable water, shelter or other basic necessities.

Meanwhile, Dorian on Saturday made landfall in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia as a post-tropical cyclone.

Following the landfall, thousands of homes were left without power, trees, fences, power lines, and a construction crane were toppled during its sweep along Canada's east coast on Sunday.

