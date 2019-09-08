Sunday, September 08, 2019
     
Hurricane Dorian: Indian Government extends immediate disaster relief of $ 1 million

The Government of India has decided to extend immediate relief disaster relief for the victims of Hurricane Dorian. The government took this decision as an act of solidarity towards the people of The Bahamas and the mass destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian.

New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2019 13:59 IST
Hurrican Dorian: Indian Government extends immediate disaster relief of $ 1 million

The Government of India has decided to extend immediate relief disaster relief for the victims of Hurricane Dorian. 

 
The government took this decision as an act of solidarity towards the people of The Bahamas and the mass destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian. 

"We are deeply saddened by the large scale destruction caused in The Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian. In solidarity with the friendly people of The Bahamas in this difficult moment, the government of India is extending an immediate disaster relief of $ 1 million," he tweeted. 

Hurricane Dorian has made landfall in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia as a post-tropical cyclone, days after it hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane causing widespread devastation to the archipelago.

 

 

 

