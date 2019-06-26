Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
Donald Trump 'very concerned' about conditions at migrant detention facilities

Donald Trump administration is under immense pressure to improve conditions about migrant detention facilities on USA's southern border. Sections of US media have also termed these facilities 'concentration camps' like those of jews in Second World War.

Washington Updated on: June 26, 2019 7:33 IST
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was "very concerned" about the conditions at migrant detention facilities on the border but asserted that the situation was much better than that during the previous Obama regime.

In an interaction with reporters in his Oval Office, Trump said, "...I'm very concerned. It's in much better shape than it ever was...And they're much better than they were under President Obama, by far, and we're trying to get the Democrats to agree to really give us some humanitarian aid..."

He also criticised the Democrats for blocking a border supplementary bill. "...the Democrats don't want to sign anything. And now I think they're going to probably sign this from what I understood in the cycle of humanitarian aid," he said.

Earlier, Trump signed an executive order after he and several lawmakers talked about the need to continue nixing regulations that hinder Americans' ability to purchase a home. Chief Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said he believes the economy is on track for three per cent growth "or better".

