Tuesday, August 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 45

Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 45

The death toll from a typhoon in eastern China has risen to 45, with an estimated 16 people missing.

AP AP
Beijing Published on: August 13, 2019 12:32 IST
Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 45  
Image Source : AP

Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 45

 

The death toll from a typhoon in eastern China has risen to 45, with an estimated 16 people missing.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Monday that five people have died and seven remain missing in Shandong province after Typhoon Lekima travelled up the eastern seaboard.

The typhoon forced the evacuation of more than 180,000 people in Shandong and inflicted losses of 1.48 billion yuan ($211 million).

Another 39 died and nine are unaccounted for in Zhejiang province, and one died in neighbouring Anhui.

Heavy downpours and floods were still battering Shandong on Monday. Rescue efforts were underway.

The commercial hub of Shanghai also experienced heavy wind and rain, while Beijing to the north saw clear skies on Monday after rain over the weekend. Floods have also struck northeastern Manchuria.

ALSO READ: Typhoon Lekima: 18 dead, 14 missing and a million evacuated in China

ALSO READ: Over 160 killed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Pakistan

ALSO READ: MONSOONS in India: Rescue ops in full swing in Kerala, Karnataka; warning of heavy rain in Goa | LIVE

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryArmed man arrested in Sydney stabbing incident