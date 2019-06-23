Bizarre! Man urinates off Berlin bridge, several on tour boat below injured

Berlin Bridge

In a bizarre incident, a man urinated off the bridge in Berlin causing multiple injuries on a tour boat on the Spree River, says the Berlin Fire Department.

As per reports, the man reportedly urinated from the low-lying Jannowitz Bridge following which several people onto the boat, passing under it got injured.

According to the report, the stream of urine from overhead caused several passengers to jump off the boat in surprise. The passengers who jumped off, hit their heads as the boat passed under the bridge. Four people were taken to hospital with head lacerations, according to media reports.

Police have filed assault charges against the unknown man for what they described as “abnormal behavior.” However, it is yet unknown whether the man was arrested or not.

The incident went viral on social media and the man has been hugely criticized by the users. One person wrote on Twitter: "The animals in the zoo behave better."