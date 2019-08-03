Saturday, August 03, 2019
     
107 years Louise Signore reveals key to long life: She never got married

She believes the fact that having no worries about any man, helped her in living long. Louise also revealed that maintaining a healthy diet and working out regularly are also the cruicial factors.

New York Updated on: August 03, 2019 13:24 IST
Louise Signore from New York City turned 107 on July 31
Louise Signore from New York City turned 107 on July 31

Louise Signore from New York City turned 107 on July 31. She had a grand birthday party with over 100 guests, at the JASA Bartow Senior Center in Coop City. On her birthday she gave a crucial advice to those who aspire to live long.

"I think the secret of 107 is I never got married. I think that's the secret," WCBS quoted Louise Signore as saying.

She believed that having no worries about any man, helped her in living longer. However, she added that maintaining a healthy diet and working out regularly is also equally important.

"If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day," Louise said.

At this age, Louise take medicines to control her high blood pressure. She is also legally blind.  

Deborah Whitaker, one among her several friends, told CBS "She's got no walking cane, no wheelchair. She does all her shopping. She's awesome."

Congressman Eliot Engel took to his twitter handle to share some pictures from Loiuse's birthday bash, in which she can be seen wearing a lovely rose pink dress.

