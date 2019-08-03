107 years Louise Signore reveals key to long life: She never got married

Image Source : TWITTER Louise Signore from New York City turned 107 on July 31

Louise Signore from New York City turned 107 on July 31. She had a grand birthday party with over 100 guests, at the JASA Bartow Senior Center in Coop City. On her birthday she gave a crucial advice to those who aspire to live long.

"I think the secret of 107 is I never got married. I think that's the secret," WCBS quoted Louise Signore as saying.

She believed that having no worries about any man, helped her in living longer. However, she added that maintaining a healthy diet and working out regularly is also equally important.

"If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day," Louise said.

At this age, Louise take medicines to control her high blood pressure. She is also legally blind.

Deborah Whitaker, one among her several friends, told CBS "She's got no walking cane, no wheelchair. She does all her shopping. She's awesome."

Congressman Eliot Engel took to his twitter handle to share some pictures from Loiuse's birthday bash, in which she can be seen wearing a lovely rose pink dress.

Happy birthday to #CoopCity's oldest resident, Louise Jean Signore, who turned an amazing 107 years old today!



Thank you @JASAseniors for holding this wonderful birthday party in her honor. #Bronx pic.twitter.com/bO3stFP2fE — Eliot Engel (@RepEliotEngel) July 31, 2019

