Emirates A380 makes 'majestic' landing through white foamy clouds at London airport. Watch video

The Emirates Superjumbo A380 was flying in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and arrived to a blanket of low cloud during its early morning landing at London Gatwick airport, which made for dramatic footage.

London Updated on: August 03, 2019 12:19 IST
Well there is no doubt that everyone likes to make a grand entry but nothing beats the Emirates Airlines when the plane appeared from nowhere bursting through a blanket of fog as it lands on a London runway. 

The video shows the airplane swoosh out of foamy white clouds gradually gliding towards the land which was invisible because it was obscured by the thick low-lying fog. 

The airline shared footage of the landing on Emirates' official Twitter account with the caption: “Now that’s how to make a grand entrance.”

The video has caught the imagination of several netizens who are labelling the scene as "majestic" and "epic".

The A380 is the largest passenger plane in the sky, and Emirates has the largest fleet of Superjumbos. Around half of all A380s belong to the Middle Eastern airline.

