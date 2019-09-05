PM Modi's 'Act East' push at Eastern Economic Forum in Russia: India to give US$ 1 Billion line of credit

PM Modi's 'Act East' push at Eastern Economic Forum in Russia: India to give US$ 1 Billion line of credit Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. The prime minister has just announced that India is opening a consulate in Vladivostok.