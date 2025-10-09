Zubeen Garg death: Singer's wife urges eyewitnesses to come forward, expresses faith in probe On Wednesday, Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, also a cousin of singer Zubeen, was arrested in connection with the case. Zubeen had drowned while swimming in the sea near Singapore on September 19.

Guwahati:

Garima Saikia, wife of Zubeen Garg, expressed her faith that the truth will come to light in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month. She stated that she was patiently awaiting the completion of the investigation and urged all eyewitnesses to come forward and share the truth about the incident.

She also appealed to the public not to politicise the matter.

"I am still keeping the faith, 5 to 6 people have been arrested in this case, but they haven't spoken the truth yet...I am waiting very patiently. People are cooperating with the investigation team and the judicial system. I hope the truth comes out fast...21 days have passed since Zubeen's death...those who were the eyewitnesses should come out...We have lost our icon, our heartbeat...Things should not be politicised in this matter," she said.

Zubeen DSP cousin nabbed

On Wednesday, Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, also a cousin of singer Zubeen, was arrested in connection with the case. Zubeen had drowned while swimming in the sea near Singapore on September 19. At the time of the incident, Sandipan was reportedly on the yacht with him.

"We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

Sandipan was sent to seven-day police remand by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan district.

5 arrested so far

So far, five individuals have been arrested in connection with Zubeen Garg’s death.

Among the first to be taken into custody were Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta. Both were arrested in Delhi and are currently in CID custody.

Thereafter, Garg’s band members—drummer Shekharjyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta— were nabbed. They were allegedly on the yacht in Singapore when the incident occurred.