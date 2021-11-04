"Where loss suffered at the start of the year.." Zomato's tear jerking Diwali wish

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Many Twitter users responded to the post, sharing their own stories and sympathizing.

Food delivery service Zomato left netizens in tears with its heartfelt wish for this Diwali. Reflecting on the tragic losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Zomato wrote a heartwarming message.

"To the homes that did not put up lights this year, where sweets have lost their taste for all... Where the loss suffered at the start of the year is now making every occasion feel small," Zomato's wish read.. "we hope you find happiness again soon"

Many Twitter users responded to the post, sharing their own stories and sympathizing.

"Thank you Zomato. My mum lighted the lamps last year. 3 months later she was no more. Feeling lost," a Twitter user wrote.

