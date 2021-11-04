Thursday, November 04, 2021
     
"Where loss suffered at the start of the year.." Zomato's tear jerking Diwali wish

Zomato's Diwali wish reflects on the families that suffered loss at the start of the year is now making every occasion feel small,

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2021 15:19 IST
zomato, zomato diwali wish
Image Source : PTI

Many Twitter users responded to the post, sharing their own stories and sympathizing. 

Food delivery service Zomato left netizens in tears with its heartfelt wish for this Diwali. Reflecting on the tragic losses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Zomato wrote a heartwarming message. 

"To the homes that did not put up lights this year, where sweets have lost their taste for all... Where the loss suffered at the start of the year is now making every occasion feel small," Zomato's wish read.. "we hope you find happiness again soon"

"Thank you Zomato. My mum lighted the lamps last year. 3 months later she was no more. Feeling lost," a Twitter user wrote.

