Zakir Hussain dies: From Sangeet Natak Akademi to Grammy to Padma Vibhushan | Full list of awards

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Zakir Hussain dies at 73.

Zakir Hussain death: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain who had been hospitalised for the past two weeks died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday. Hussain, 73, died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Zakir Hussain made significant contributions to Indian and world music and had started playing at the age of seven.

Hussain had received four Grammy awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. The percussionist, India’s one of the most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

List of awards conferred to Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

With a career spanning over six decades, Zakir Hussain was one of India’s most celebrated classical musicians and has been acknowledged with numerous prestigious awards. Here’s a look at the impressive list of awards bestowed upon the tabla legend.