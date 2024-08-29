Two YSRCP Rajya Sabha MPs resign in big jolt to Jagan Reddy, may join TDP: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An image of the Rajya Sabha.

Two YSRCP Members of Parliament (MP) of the Rajya Sabha -- Dr Beedha Mastan Rao Jadhav and Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi -- have resigned from the membership of Rajya Sabha. According to sources, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted their resignation. Mastan Rao, whose term was to end in June 2028, had switched from the TDP to the YSRCP. He is likely to go back to the TDP, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Mopidevi, whose term was till June 2026, may also join the TDP, they added.

YSRCP's strength in Rajya Sabha dips to 9

The YSRCP's strength in the Rajya Sabha has decreased from 11 to nine following two recent resignations. Meanwhile, the TDP, a key NDA ally, currently has no representation in the Upper House. As per reports, the TDP may field Mastan Rao in the upcoming bypoll, though Mopidevi Venkata Ramana is reportedly not interested in returning to the Rajya Sabha. If the TDP wins these bypolls, the ruling NDA will gain two additional members in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP's allies in the Upper House include the JD(U), NCP, JD(S), RPI(A), Shiv Sena, RLD, RLM, NPP, PMK, Tamil Manila Congress, and UPPL.

YSRCP leader A Kali Krishna Srinivas quits party

Earlier this month, senior YSRCP leader A Kali Krishna Srinivas resigned from the party citing personal reasons. In a letter addressed to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivas, who also served as the health minister in the YSRCP government, tendered his resignation. “Owing to personal reasons I have decided to stay away from active politics in the future. Consequently, I am resigning from the responsibility of Eluru assembly constituency in-charge and Eluru party (YSRCP) president’s role,” he said.

BJP-led NDA crosses majority mark in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)successfully crossed the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha following the unopposed election of 12 new members to the Upper House on August 28. The Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 seats, but with eight current vacancies, four from Jammu and Kashmir and four nominated, the house's current strength stands at 237. This sets the majority mark at 119, with NDA successfully crossing this mark as it has now a total of 121 seats.

