Youth should observe RSS closely, form opinions about Sangh without prejudice and narratives: Mohan Bhagwat

Guwahati:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday appealed to the youth of Assam and the entire Northeast region to view the RSS without prejudice or influence from sponsored narratives. Addressing over a hundred young delegates from various fields at a youth leadership conference held at Sudarshanalay in Guwahati, he spoke at length about the outfit's principles, ideals and working methods. He also addressed ongoing debates about the Sangh.

Respect for diversity

Bhagwat said that India's tradition teaches that one's own path may be right, but another person's path can also be right in their own circumstances. Giving an example, he said, "Those who got separated from India gradually lost their diversity, as the Punjabi and Sindhi communities in Pakistan are now compelled to speak Urdu". He said that a society which truly respects diversity is the Hindu society.

He added that creating such a society is a key objective of the RSS. "India's trajectory will only change when the Bharatiya society is united and qualified," he added.

Bhagwat stressed that corruption cannot be eliminated merely through laws but only through character building. The RSS chief also noted that legal measures alone are not enough for cow protection, and awareness is the utmost need among society to achieve this.

'We must follow the principle of India first'

Calling for a foreign policy rooted firmly in national interest, Bhagwat said it is essential to follow the principle of India First.

"India should neither be biased towards nor opposed to any foreign country. He noted that nations such as the United States and China act solely in their national interest, and their rivalry also stems from that. Our policy must be absolutely clear, India’s foreign policy should be entirely pro-India, not in favour of or against America or China," he added.

Bhagwat also noted that when India protects its national interests, global welfare naturally follows. A strong and self-reliant India, he said, will be able to face any challenge and play an important role in resolving international conflicts, helping to build a more harmonious global order.

