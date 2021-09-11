Saturday, September 11, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Youth Congress to observe National Unemployment Day on September 17

Youth Congress to observe National Unemployment Day on September 17

The Youth Congress said in a statement that the unemployment rate in India has increased from 2.4 pc to 10.3 pc in 1 year.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2021 9:24 IST
Youth Congress, National Unemployment Day, September 17, latest national news updates, srinivas BV,
Image Source : SRINIVAS BV (TWITTER) @SRINIVASIYC

Youth Congress to observe National Unemployment Day on September 17.

 

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will observe 'National Unemployment Day' across the country on September 17.

Incidentally, September 17 also happens to be the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The youth of the country are roaming unemployed on the streets today. The Modi government came to power after making big promises of providing 2 crore jobs per year, but today the Centre is completely silent on the issue of employment," said Srinivas BV, President, IYC.

The Youth Congress said in a statement that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 2.4 per cent to 10.3 per cent in one year.

"Unemployment has become the biggest epidemic and the silence of the Modi government is taking a toll on the youth of the country," the statement said.

Also Read: Congress workers in Noida hold protest over inflation, unemployment

Also Read: Unemployment during Covid-19: Federal Bank gives 400-odd part-time jobs in Kerala

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News