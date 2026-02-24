Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib arrested over shirtless protest at AI Summit

New Delhi:

Youth Congress chief, Uday Bhanu Chib, has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the shirtless protest held during the AI Summit in the national capital. After several hours of interrogation, police placed him under arrest. He is likely to be produced before a court after 10 am. The protest took place at Bharat Mandapam, where the summit was being held.

Police officials said that during the investigation, they found that detailed information about the protest was allegedly with the Youth Congress chief. According to sources, investigators believe Chib may have played an important role in preparing the outline of the demonstration.

Officials further stated that during questioning, Chib did not fully cooperate. Police sources claimed that he either denied knowledge of several aspects or attempted to divert responses during interrogation. Authorities said they have gathered sufficient evidence in the case, following which the arrest was made.

FIR sections invoked

The arrest has been made under multiple sections registered in the AI Summit case FIR. These include:

Section 61(2) – Criminal conspiracy

Section 121(1) – Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty

Section 132 – Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty

Section 195(1) – Obstructing a public servant during suppression of disturbance

Section 221 – Obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions

Section 223(A) – Disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant

Section 190 – Liability of members of unlawful assembly

Section 196 – Promoting enmity between groups

Section 197 – Statements prejudicial to national integration

Section 3(5) – Acts done with common intention

Bhupesh Baghel condemns arrest

Reacting to the arrest, senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel hit out at the action taken against the Youth Congress chief and other workers.

In a post on X, Baghel said he strongly condemns what he termed the “illegal arrest” of Uday Bhanu Chib and other youth members. He added that in a democracy, raising questions and expressing concerns peacefully is not a crime but a fundamental right.

Baghel claimed that the Youth Congress workers protested without violence and were only trying to highlight issues faced by young people. He demanded the immediate release of Chib and other detained members and called for the withdrawal of charges against them.

Everything you need to know about the case

In the latest development, police made a fifth arrest in the case. The accused, identified as Jitendra Yadav, was arrested from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. He was later produced before a court, which granted two days of police remand.

Earlier, four other Youth Congress members had also been arrested in connection with the protest.

The Crime Branch and Special Cell of Delhi Police have detained four more individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. Raids were carried out in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Officials said Raja Gurjar was taken into custody from Gwalior, Bimal from Bhind, Pradyumna from Jhansi, and Montu Shukla from Lalitpur. Police stated that further inquiry is underway to determine the role of each individual in the incident.