Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Yogi swearing-in ceremony Can Modi-Yogi double engine fuel BJP to power in 2024

Highlights Yogi was unanimously chosen as leader of BJP legislature party in UP

BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.

Victory in the 2022 U.P. assembly election gave a big boost to the saffron party for its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. It is true that the Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections are fought on different issues. But the recent assembly elections have made it clear that a charismatic personality and good coordination between Centre and state can help win polls.

Know how the Modi-Yogi factor can work in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Looking at the results of UP, it seems that the charismatic personality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been behind this huge success in the state. In his public meetings, Modi emphasized the word 'double engine ki sarkar' in almost every public meeting. The same issue might benefit BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Construction of Ayodhya temple

The construction of the Ayodhya temple and the renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project had an impact on the recently held assembly polls. This shows that religious beliefs influence voting patterns in some way. The same magic can be expected in the general elections.

Law and order factor of Yogi govt

In the first term of Yogi, the good effect of strong law and order was visible to the general public. The trust of the people of the state in the Modi-Yogi government increased further. This confidence will be clearly visible in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Yogi Govt 2.0: How beneficiary schemes, improved law and order in UP helped BJP retain state

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath swearing-in: PM, Mukesh Ambani, The Kashmir Files star cast, seers to attend event

Latest India News