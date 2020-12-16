Image Source : INDIA TV 'Given best results', Yogi draws parallel between UP and Delhi Covid management

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state has faired well in terms of coronavirus management, despite being the most populous state. "If you compare this to Delhi - UP has a population of 24 crores and there have been 8,000 deaths. Delhi, with a population of 1.75 crores, recorded 10,000 deaths," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Despite being the most populous state, UP has given best results for Covid mgmt. Two months back the state had 68,000 active cases & now it's less than 18,000. UP is the state to conduct the most number of tests, we have the lowest positivity rate & lowest mortality rate," he added.

Meanwhile, The Uttar Pradesh government has canceled all types of leaves of all officers and employees of the Medical and Health Department with immediate effect in view of "proposed COVID-19 vaccination in the months of December 2020 and January 2021. These include doctors, nurses, contract workers and daily wage workers. An order in this regard has been issued by the Director-General of Medical, Health and Family Welfare.

According to the order, the leaves of all officers and employees of the Medical and Health Department have been canceled till January 31 next year except this month.

