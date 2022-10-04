Yogi Adityanath to offer prayers, lead Vijayadashami procession from Gorakhnath temple

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Yogi to lead the traditional Vijayadashami procession from Gorakhnath temple

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday will offer prayers to 'Matri Shakti' (mother power) by washing the feet of maidens on the ninth day of Shardiya Navratri. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister will then take a chariot ride to lead the traditional Vijayadashami procession leaving from the Gorakhnath temple in the afternoon.

Prior to the procession, 'tilkotsava' of the chief minister will take place at Gorakhnath temple.

Earlier, at the outset of Ram Navmi festival, CM Yogi Adityanath had placed the Kalash at Shaktipeeth, located on temple premises.

He stayed at the temple since Sunday (October 2). On Sunday, he completed the Havan and the ritual of Mahanisha Puja to honour the occasion of Ashtami (eighth day).

On Monday, the chief minister offered his prayers to Jagatjanani Maa Adishakti.

An official statement by the chief minister's office read, "CM Yogi will perform Kanya Pujan (worship of unmarried girls) at 8 am on Tuesday after offering his prayers to Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Maa Durga, on the occasion of Navami. According to the tradition, he will wash the feet of the unmarried girls and put tilak on their foreheads with roli, sandalwood, curd, and Akshat."

CM Yogi will serve food to the girls and also give them dakhsina (donations) and gifts while seeking their blessings.

Batuk Puja (young boys) will also be performed as per tradition on the occasion of Navmi and the boys will receive donations from the chief minister.

The grand Vijayadashami procession will be taken out 4 pm onwards with CM Yogi Adityanath seated on the chariot with the blessings of Guru Gorakshanath.

"The procession of Gorakshpeethadhishwar will reach Mansarovar temple amidst the sounds of trumpets, drums and bands where he will worship Devadhidev Mahadev and other deities at the Mansarovar temple attached to the Gorakshpeeth," the statement added.

Later, the chief minister's procession will reach Mansarovar Ramlila Maidan where he will perform the coronation of Lord Ram at the ongoing Ramlila.

Aarti will also be performed after offering prayers to Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janaki, Lakshman and Hanumanji.

Subsequently, the procession will return to Gorakhnath temple where from 7 pm onward, distribution of traditional prasad will be organised in front of Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan.

"CM Yogi will also settle disputes of saints at Gorkashpeeth. According to the tradition of Nathpanth, every year on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the disputes of saints are settled by the Peethadheeshwar in Gorakhnath temple," the statement added.

(With inputs from ANI)

