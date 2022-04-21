Follow us on Image Source : PTI No religious procession without permission in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that no religious procession would be taken out in the state without proper permission from the administration. "In this regard, an affidavit should be taken from the organizers in advance to maintain peace and harmony," he said.

Adityanath also said that accountability should be fixed for maintaining law and order at every level. He also said that permissions need to be taken to install mics.

"Mic can be used where mics are installed with prior permission, but it should be ensured that the sound of the mic does not come out of the premises. Installation of new mics at new locations will not be permitted." he tweeted.

With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Adityanath said the police need to be extra cautious.

During the course of a review meeting on law and order with senior officials here on Monday, he said everyone has the freedom to follow his method of worship according to his religious ideology.

"Although mics can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of any premises. Other people should not face any problem," he said, adding that no permission should be given to install loudspeakers at new sites.

