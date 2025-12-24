Yearender: List of celebrities and famous personalities India lost in 2025 As we look toward the year ahead, this act of remembrance becomes more than reflection—it becomes a bridge between what has been and what is yet to come. Honoring those we lost helps us recognise the paths they paved.

New Delhi:

As 2025 draws to a close, it leaves behind a year shaped by both moments of joy and periods of loss. Across fields, India bid farewell to several famous personalities who departed for their heavenly abode. Many of those we lost in 2025 were figures who inspired generations. Through their work, values and vision, they left legacies that will continue to echo long after their time.

As we look toward the year ahead, this act of remembrance becomes more than reflection—it becomes a bridge between what has been and what is yet to come. Honoring those we lost helps us recognise the paths they paved and reminds us of the responsibility now carried forward by others to build upon their enduring contributions.

Key figures India lost in 2025

Dharmendra

Bollywood “He-man” Dharmendra died aged 89 on November 24 after a prolonged illness. He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai but was later discharged on November 12 to recover at home. His health deteriorated and the legendary actor passed away on November 24, leaving behind a glorious legacy.

Pankaj Dheer

The actor, best known for his portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat, passed away on October 15 at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Pankaj Dheer’s son, Nikitin Dheer, is also a well-known actor.

Pankaj Dheer appeared in several Bollywood films, including Soldier, Andaaz, Zameen and Baadshah. He was also a prominent figure in the television industry, having worked in numerous popular daily soaps.

Piyush Pandey

Piyush Pandey, the advertising legend who played a pivotal role in shaping modern Indian advertising, passed away on October 24 at the age of 70. Over an illustrious career spanning more than four decades, Piyush Pandey created numerous iconic campaigns for leading brands such as Cadbury and Fevicol.

His last rites were attended by several high-profile personalities, including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Zubeen Garg

Popular Assamese singer-composer and Bollywood artist died on September 19 while swimming in Singapore. The cause of his death remains a mystery, with several people claiming it was a murder. The Assam Police formed a SIT to probe Garg’s death and a chargesheet has been submitted after a comprehensive probe.

Several people have been arrested in the case. Garg gave several famous songs, including Ya Ali and Dil Tu Hi Bataa.

Satish Shah

Veteran film and TV actor Satish Shah died on October 25 at the age of 74. Best known for his roles in popular shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shah was rushed to Hinduja hospital, where he died due to kidney failure.

Shah was famous for his comic timing and had worked in several movies, including Main Hoon Na, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Judwaa, Hero No 1 among others.

Asrani

Famous Bollywood actor Asrani passed away on October 20 at the age of 84 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Asrani gave Bollywood a new direction with his unique comic style. His role in Sholay and dialogue delivery was one of a kind.

He appeared in over 350 movies.

Shivraj Patil

Former Home Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil died on December 12 at the age of 90. He held several key constitutional positions during his long political career. Patil was the Home Minister of India during the Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

Several politicians, including PM Modi, expressed anguish over his demise.

Shibu Soren

Founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, died on August 4 after a prolonged illness at age 81. He was the father of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Shibu Soren was admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where he breathed his last. PM Modi visited the hospital and met Hemant Soren to pay his tributes.