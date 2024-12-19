Yearender 2024: From Predator drones to C-295 aircraft, India’s top defence achievements this year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India’s top defence achievements in 2024

Yearender 2024: A lot has happened in India's defence arena over the last 12 months as the country made significant strides in bolstering its Armed Forces with a focus on modernizing its military assets and enhancing indigenous production. The Indian Armed Forces comprise of three divisions – the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force. This year, key achievements in the defence sector include the induction of advanced Predator drones and the establishment of a domestic manufacturing facility for C-295 aircraft.

India's defence exports soared by 78 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2024-25, reaching Rs 6,915 crore, as per the government data. This growth shows the nation's efforts toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing, aiming for Rs 50,000 crore in exports within the next five years.

As the year 2024 draws to a close, here's a quick roundup of the country's top defence achievements this year.

Acquisition of Predator drones

In October 2024, India formalised an agreement with the United States to procure 31 armed MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian drones. Initiated in 2028, this deal aims to enhance India's surveillance and intelligence capabilities, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region. The drones are expected to play a pivotal role in maritime operations, providing real-time intelligence and reconnaissance support. As per the contract, the defence forces will start getting the drones over four years after signing the deal. The Indian Navy will get 15 of the 31 drones while the Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each.

Image Source : DEFENCE.GOVAn image of a Predator drone.

Establishment of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility

A landmark achievement in India's defence sector was the inauguration of its first private military aircraft manufacturing plant in Gujarat's Vadodara. Opened in October 2024, the Tata Aircraft Complex will produce C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in collaboration with Airbus Spain. This initiative is a significant step towards self-reliance in defence production, with plans to manufacture 40 out of 56 aircraft domestically by 2031.

Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Indian PM Narendra Modi at the Vadodara plant.

Induction of C-295 aircraft into the Indian Air Force

The IAF began receiving C-295 aircraft from Airbus's facility in Spain, with six aircraft delivered by October 2024. These aircraft are set to replace the ageing Avro fleet which is expected to enhance the IAF's tactical airlift capabilities. The C-295 is renowned for its versatility in transporting troops and equipment to remote locations, conducting medical evacuations, and participating in disaster response operations.

Image Source : X/@IAF_MCC An image of the C-295 aircraft.

Induction of 'Akashteer' System

The Indian Army began inducting the 'Akashteer' system, an automated Air Defense Control and Reporting System (ADCRS) developed by Bharat Electronics Limited. This system enhances situational awareness and control, integrating surveillance assets and radar systems to bolster air defence capabilities. The Indian Army has successfully acquired 100 Akashteer air defence systems. Designed to protect the nation from aerial threats, including missile and rocket attacks, the Akashteer system plays a crucial role in strengthening the country's defence infrastructure. The acquisition journey began in March 2023 when the Ministry of Defence awarded Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a government-owned company, the contract to produce the systems. BEL delivered the first Akashteer system to the Indian Army in March 2024, and by September 30, 2024, all 100 units were successfully handed over.

Image Source : X/@ADGPIAkashteer is an Indian Air Defence Control & Reporting System developed by Bharat Electronics Limited.

Approval of surveillance satellite project

This year, the Cabinet Committee on Security also approved a Rs 27,000 crore project to develop and launch 52 surveillance satellites. 21 satellites will be built by ISRO and the remaining 31 by private companies. This initiative aims to enhance India's space-based surveillance capabilities, providing round-the-clock monitoring of land and sea domains.

Image Source : ISTOCK/REPRESENTATIVEThe surveillance satellite project would cost around Rs 27,000 crore.

