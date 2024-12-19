Yearender 2024: Why this year is landmark for PM Modi's political career

Follow us on Image Source : INDAI TV/PTI The year 2024 has been historic for Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The year 2024 is set to end in the next few days. However, it has been outstanding for a few personalities, who achieved unparalleled milestones in the last 12 months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of them. PM Modi’s charisma not only continued in 2024 but also attracted rare stars which enabled him to script history. The prime minister’s popularity and acceptance among people were tested in 2024 as he underwent to the biggest election in India - the Lok Sabha elections. Here, we listed a few achievements made by PM Modi in 2024.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The year 2024 added an unprecedented chapter in a red letter as Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9 for a third straight term, equalling the feat of the first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He became the second person in India's history to become the Prime Minister for three successive terms. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of PM Modi won 240 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously won 293 seats.

Russia-Ukraine war: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the very few leaders who met leaders of both warring sides - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging them to find a diplomatic solution to end the war. PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy in New York in September. Next month in October, he met Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, conveying to him that India believes in peaceful solutions to conflicts.

Consecration ceremony of Ram Temple: The year 2024 began on an auspicious note for PM Modi as he led a historic consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22, marking the end of a centuries-old dispute. PM Modi, who was designated the chief 'yajman' by the temple trust, unveiled the breathtaking Ram Lalla idol installed in the grand temple in the holy city.

Haryana elections 2024: Before and during the Haryana Assembly elections, it was predicted by the pollsters that the poll in the state would be a losing battle for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Just ahead of the election, the saffron party changed the leadership in Haryana by replacing chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Saini, the message went that all was not well in the party. But, it was PM Modi's charisma that turned out to be a game-changer. The results of the state assembly election surprised everyone. The BJP registered a massive victory by bagging 43 seats in Haryana, a record third time in a row.

One Nation One Election Bill: At the end of the year, PM Modi again took a historic decision to introduce the 'One Nation One Election Bill' to the Lok Sabha on December 17. With a big push to the significant bill, the prime minister showed his intention that he would continue with his landmark decision to carry out reforms in the country.

