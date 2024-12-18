Modi government launched several welfare schemes to realise Ambedkar's vision for poor: Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dr BR Ambedkar

Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, envisioned a society that promotes social and economic equality, particularly for the marginalised and backward classes. His vision, encapsulated in the concept of “Antyodaya,” aimed to uplift the poorest of the poor and bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots.

Key aspects of his vision include:

Reservation: Ambedkar advocated for reservation policies to ensure representation and opportunities for the backward classes in education and employment.

Economic Empowerment: He emphasised the need for economic growth and development to improve the livelihoods of the poor and marginalised.

Social Justice: Ambedkar’s vision emphasized the importance of social justice, equality, and human rights, particularly for women and Dalits.

The government of India has undertaken several impactful initiatives to empower Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities, focusing on education, economic development, social welfare, and legal protections. These efforts aim to address historical inequalities, improve living standards, and promote inclusivity.

Economic Empowerment:

• The government has implemented several schemes aimed at economic upliftment. For instance, Mudra scheme and the ‘Stand Up India’ programme, have enabled people from SC and ST communities to become job creators rather than just job-seekers. Over 50% of the beneficiaries of the Mudra scheme are from SC, ST, and other backward classes, resulting in positive changes in their lives and boosting employment.

• The National SC/ST Hub aims to enhance the entrepreneurial capabilities of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, promoting their economic empowerment and job creation.

◦ 1,34,818 Total SC-ST Beneficiaries Assisted as on 31st October 2024.

◦ Rs 1721.62 Crores Procurement from 11,488 SC/ST Owned MSEs (FY 2023-24)

• National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC): Provides credit facilities to SC and ST beneficiaries for income-generating activities, such as self-employment and entrepreneurship.

• National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC): Finances income-generating activities of SC beneficiaries living below double the poverty line limits.

• Ambedkar Young Entrepreneurs League (AYEL): The IFCI Venture Capital Funds recognized 67 winners of the AYEL, a competition that encourages innovative business ideas from young SC aspirants. This initiative promotes entrepreneurship and economic empowerment among SC youth, aligning with Ambedkar’s vision of social and economic upliftment.

Educational Initiatives:

• Significant investments have been made in education for SC and ST communities. The budget allocation for education among these communities has increased from Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 6,000 crore.

• Eklavya Model Schools initiative aims to build 452 new schools and renovate 211 existing ones to provide quality education to children from these communities.

• A recent all-India survey on higher education reveals that the proportion of students from marginalized communities—Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Castes—has surpassed the national average over the past five years. Highest increase in ST students, a growth of 41.6%; Number of students from marginalised communities rose from 52.8 lakh in 2017-18 to 66.22 lakh in 2021-22.

• National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students: The budget allocation for this scheme has increased by 13.7% from ₹145 crore in 2023-24 to ₹165 crore in 2024-25.

• The government has allowed over 2500 Scheduled Castes (SCs) students into private schools through SHRESHTA (Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas) initiative (2023).

Infrastructure Development: The government has focused on developing villages with a majority ST population into "ideal villages" with an expenditure of Rs 7,300 crore. This includes improving basic amenities and infrastructure, which has a direct positive impact on the quality of life for these communities.

Achievements:

• Many SC/ST ideal villages have reported significant improvements in education, with increased enrollment rates, improved infrastructure, and enhanced teacher training. For instance, in a village in Madhya Pradesh, the literacy rate among SC/ST students has risen from 30% to 70%.

Social Justice:

• The government has taken steps to highlight the contributions of freedom fighters from SC and ST communities, which were previously ignored. This has helped in fostering a sense of pride and recognition among these communities.

• The government has observed ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ (fortnight dedicated to social justice) to mark its foundation day, highlighting its commitment to addressing social inequalities and promoting social harmony.

• . The government has also introduced schemes like Vinaya Samaraya Yojane and Ganga Kalyana Yojana scheme to eradicate untouchability. aimed at eradicating untouchability.

• Restoration and Development of SC/ST Mutts and Institutions: The government has provided special support for the restoration and development of SC/ST mutts and institutions that have contributed to social and educational sectors. This move aims to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of these communities.

• Restoration of SC/ST Act: After the Supreme Court diluted the SC/ST Act in 2018, government restored the Act to its original form in Parliament, ensuring the continued protection of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from atrocities.

Reservation

• Extension of Reservation: The BJP government extended the reservation for SCs and STs in government jobs until 2030. This move ensures continued representation and opportunities for these communities in public sector employment. These steps have collectively contributed to the empowerment and upliftment of SC and ST communities, helping them to integrate more fully into the mainstream of society.