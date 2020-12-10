Image Source : FILE PHOTO Yamuna expressway speed limit reduced till Feb 15 due to low visibility | Details here

After reports of several accidents at the Yamuna Expressway and Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has decided to reduce the maximum speed limit for vehicles running on the expressway.

With effect from December 15, 2020 till February 15, 2021 the maximum speed limit of vehicles on Yamuna Expressway will be reduced from 100 kilometers per hour to 80 kilometers per hour. The maximum speed limit for heavy vehicles which is currently 80 kilometers per hour will be reduced to 60 kilometers per hour.

“We have reduced the speed limit from 100km per hour (kph) to 80 kph for light vehicles and from 80kph to 60kph for heavy vehicles in view of foggy weather conditions that can cause accidents. In the past couple of days, there has been almost zero visibility on the expressway causing some accidents,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

Yeida has also decided to arrange tea for the commuters at toll plazas so that the drivers stay alert and do not fall asleep in the early morning hours.

“As per the past records, accidents do take place during wee hours because the drivers fall asleep. If they halt at toll plazas and have tea, then it will help reducing accidents,” said Singh.

During winter, speed reduction is a usual procedure on the expressway. Visibility on the Yamuna Expressway is reduced due to fog in the winters due to which travelling on the expressway becomes dangerous. Because of the fog, many passengers have died on the expressway in recent days. After the death of two people on Monday, the authority has taken this significant step to curb accidents during fog.

Latest India News