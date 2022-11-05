Saturday, November 05, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Four dead, 4 injured in car accident on Yamuna Expressway

Uttar Pradesh: Four dead, 4 injured in car accident on Yamuna Expressway

Yamuna Expressway car accident: The accident happened after two cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway under the Surir Police Station area in Mathura.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Mathura Published on: November 05, 2022 7:47 IST
Yamuna Expressway car accident, car accident death toll,car accident injured, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh
Image Source : ANI. Uttar Pradesh: Four dead, 4 injured in Yamuna Expressway road accident.

Highlights

  • As many as four people were killed and four others were injured in Mathura district
  • The accident happened after two cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of Yamuna Expressway
  • All the injured have been taken to Mathura district hospital

Yamuna Expressway car accident: As many as four people were killed and four others were injured in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday (November 4) night, said police. The accident happened after two cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway under the Surir Police Station area in Mathura.

All the injured have been taken to Mathura district hospital.

"Four people died and four others were severely injured after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of Yamuna Expressway under Surir Police Station area in Mathura. Local police reached the spot and the injured were taken to Mathura district hospital," said police.

Further details are awaited. 

