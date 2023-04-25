Wrestlers protest LIVE updates: Players move SC alleging non-registration of FIR on their sexual harassment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Support for the wrestlers mounting

Wrestlers protest LIVE updates: The protesting wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the top court of the country if an FIR is not lodged against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh even as Sports Ministry stalled the Federation's election on May 7 and asked the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to conduct polls. The ad-hoc panel, which will conduct elections within 45 days of its formation, will also manage day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till the sports body gets a fresh Executive Committee. The top wrestlers said they have nothing to do with the WFI polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes. The ministry's decision came after the country's top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and demanded the public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations. The protest entered day 3 on Tuesday.

