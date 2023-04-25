Tuesday, April 25, 2023
     
Wrestlers protest LIVE updates: Players move SC alleging non-registration of FIR on their sexual harassment

Wrestlers protest LIVE updates: Protest led by top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh entered day 3 on Tuesday.

Wrestlers protest LIVE updates: The protesting wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the top court of the country if an FIR is not lodged against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh even as Sports Ministry stalled the Federation's election on May 7 and asked the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to conduct polls. The ad-hoc panel, which will conduct elections within 45 days of its formation, will also manage day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till the sports body gets a fresh Executive Committee. The top wrestlers said they have nothing to do with the WFI polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes. The ministry's decision came after the country's top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday and demanded the public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations. The protest entered day 3 on Tuesday.

Live updates :Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar

  • Apr 25, 2023 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Seven women wrestlers move SC

    Seven women wrestlers moved SC alleging non-registration of FIR on their sexual harassment charge.

  • Apr 25, 2023 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Farmers support protesting wrestlers

    A group of farmers from Sonipat left for Delhi's Jantar Mantar to support protesting wrestlers. Farmer leaders said they won't return from Delhi until action is taken against the WFI chief. Lakhs of farmers will camp at Jantar Mantar like Singhu border, they said.

  • Apr 25, 2023 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress extends support to protesting wrestlers

    The Congress on Monday extended support to agitating wrestlers who are demanding action against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India over allegations of sexual harassment of players, as it asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the issue. All India Mahila Congress chief Netta D'Souza visited the protest site at Jantar Mantar here.

  • Apr 25, 2023 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Wrestlers threaten to approach Supreme Court

    The protesting wrestlers on Monday threatened to approach the top court of the country if an FIR is not lodged against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

