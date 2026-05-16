World Hypertension Day: Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna offers relief to patients across age groups

Chandigarh:

As the world observes World Hypertension Day, Punjab government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY) is emerging as a major support system for patients suffering from high blood pressure and related illnesses. The scheme is helping thousands of residents across the state access timely and affordable healthcare, reducing the financial burden of long term treatment.

Hypertension, widely known as high blood pressure, is often referred to by doctors as a “silent killer” because it can lead to serious conditions such as strokes, heart failure and kidney disease without showing early symptoms. Health experts say the condition is becoming increasingly common across all age groups due to stress, unhealthy food habits, lack of physical activity and irregular lifestyles.

Across hospitals in Punjab, elderly patients waiting for reports and younger individuals discussing blood pressure concerns have become a common sight. Behind every medical case is a family struggling not only with illness but also with the fear of mounting healthcare expenses.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India is witnessing a sharp rise in hypertension cases, driven by changing lifestyles, tobacco use and increasing stress levels. Doctors warn that many patients remain unaware of their condition until severe complications arise.

Amid this growing health challenge, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna has become a crucial healthcare shield for thousands of families. The scheme covers treatment for hypertension and complications arising from uncontrolled blood pressure, including strokes, cardiac emergencies and kidney related ailments. Officials say this support has helped many families avoid catastrophic medical expenses.

Data from the State Health Agency (SHA) shows that the majority of hypertension patients in Punjab belong to the middle aged and elderly population, especially those between 40 and 80 years of age. In Gurdaspur, patients up to 94 years old have been recorded, while S.A.S Nagar reported cases involving people aged 98 years, highlighting the widespread prevalence of the disease among senior citizens.

Districts including Patiala, S.A.S Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Faridkot have reported a high number of cases across both men and women. In cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana, hospital data indicates a particularly high concentration of women patients aged between 50 and 77 years.

Dr Saurabh Sharma, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Cardiology at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, said hypertension is no longer restricted to old age. He noted that cases are increasingly being reported among teenagers and people in their twenties and thirties as well.

“Lifestyle related factors such as stress, unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise and irregular routines are playing a major role in rising hypertension cases. Certain medical conditions can also contribute to high blood pressure,” he said.

Dr Sharma added that complications linked to hypertension are now appearing earlier than before. “We are not just seeing high blood pressure, but also early onset of complications like strokes, heart failure and kidney disease,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of schemes like Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, saying financial concerns often force patients to delay treatment. “In cases of hypertensive emergencies, timely treatment can make the difference between recovery and tragedy,” he added.

Health officials said the biggest strength of the scheme lies in encouraging early medical intervention. Earlier, many families postponed hospital visits because of financial pressure, which often worsened health conditions. Under the scheme, more patients are seeking treatment at an earlier stage, improving their chances of recovery.

For middle class families, pensioners and government employees, the scheme is proving to be an important safeguard against rising medical costs. On World Hypertension Day, officials say the initiative’s real success lies not just in the number of treatments covered, but in giving patients the confidence to seek healthcare without fear of financial hardship.