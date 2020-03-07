Women's Day: 'Lado, meri lado...', ITBP jawan dedicates beautiful song to daughters

On the occasion of Women's Day 2020, an ITBP jawan has dedicated a beautiful song to the daughters. Head Constable Arjun Kheriyal's song 'Lado Lado Meri Lado…' has been released by the Force on International Women's Day, 2020.

The song narrates the contributions of daughters in the society and is composed and sung by Kheriyal himself.

The song portrays the emotions, duty-bount character and commitment of a soldier and promotes 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign of the government of India.

This special song has been dedicated to the daughters of the Nation and showcases the emotional highs and lows of soldiers' families specially the bonds between the jawans and their daughters.

The song also sends a message that if one day any soldier makes the supreme sacrifice on the line of duty, his blessings will forever be with his daughter.

The song also gives the message to the masses to educate the daughters. In the past few years, there has been a growing awareness of women empowerment in India.

ITBP is an elite Central Armed Police Force CAPF of the country. The Jawans of ITBP are well known for the toughest training they receive and the professional competence they possess.

Since 2008, the Force started inducting women in its combat ranks. At present, there are more than 2000 women personnel deployed in the ITBP and since 2017, these women personnel were also being inducted at the forward most border outpost of the force on Indo-China border which truly reflects a new face of women empowerment in the country.