Woman held at Delhi airport for carrying live bullet

New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2020 16:46 IST
A woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in her baggage, officials said on Friday. Shyamasree Paul, bound for Kolkata, was intercepted during security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday, they said.

Apart from the live bullet, an empty case and part of a cartridge were recovered from the bag of the woman, the officials said, adding that she was handed over to the Delhi Police.

The police have charged her under provisions of the Arms Act. 

