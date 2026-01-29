Woman performs namaz in middle of busy road in Kerala's Palakkad, detained | Video Several motorists and pedestrians attempted to persuade her to move to a safer spot, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. South City police soon reached the scene and took the woman into custody to prevent any untoward incident.

Palakkad:

A dramatic incident unfolded in Palakkad town in Kerala when a woman was seen performing namaz (Islamic prayers) in the middle of the busy BG Road near IMA Junction, bringing traffic to a brief halt and drawing the attention of commuters and bystanders.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman on Wednesday afternoon sat down on the road and began praying even as vehicles continued to pass by on both sides. Several motorists and pedestrians attempted to persuade her to move to a safer spot, but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Woam was detained

South City police soon reached the scene and took the woman into custody to prevent any untoward incident. Her relatives were subsequently informed.

The woman told the police that her actions were intended to draw attention to a family property dispute, as she felt her concerns regarding the property dispute were not being heard. She prayed in the middle of the road to gain attention and hopefully and seek justice in the property dispute.

Police said the situation was brought under control without any injuries and traffic movement was restored shortly thereafter. Officials added that further action would be taken after a detailed inquiry into the incident.