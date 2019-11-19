Image Source : PTI Withdraw 144 CrPC before IFFI begins: Congress

The Opposition party in Goa, the Congress, on Tuesday demanded that the government withdraw prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC in view of the upcoming 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India, as a large number of delegates and tourists are expected to throng the event, which gets underway on November 20.

State Congress president Girish Chodankar also accused the BJP-led coalition government of trying to stifle protests, by the prolonged imposition of the prohibitory law, which was put in place on November 7 ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case for a period of 30 days.

"There will be thousands of delegates and tourists coming to Goa for IFFI. There is no sense to keep the section 144 CrPC imposed during this period, which disallows people from congregating together.

"The government is continuing with the imposition of section 144 to prevent opposition from functioning and conducting protests against it," Chodankar said during a press conference in Panaji on Tuesday.

Over 9,000 delegates are likely to attend the 50th edition of the country's largest international film festival jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Goa government which is scheduled to be held from November 20-28.

