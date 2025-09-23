'Wish some people would grow up': Manish Tewari's retort to BJP amid row over 'dynasts' post The BJP connected Manish Tewari’s remarks on dynastic politics in Asia to Rahul Gandhi, prompting Tewari to hit back and urge attention on regional developments instead of domestic political attacks.

New Delhi:

A political slugfest erupted between the BJP and Congress on Tuesday over the former's leader Manish Tewari's remarks on the rising public rejection of entitlement in South and East Asia and the people's rejection of dynasty politics. The BJP was quick to jump in and point the remarks towards Rahul Gandhi and him drawing parallels between the GenZ in India and Nepal.

What Manish Tewari said

In a post on X, Tewari pointed to political upheavals in the region, citing the ouster of leaders such as Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July 2023, Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina in July 2024, Nepal’s KP Sharma Oli in September 2025, and the continuing protests against Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the Philippines.

Reflecting on these events, he wrote, "ENTITLEMENT IS NO LONGER ACCEPTABLE TO GEN X, Y, Z," highlighting the growing backlash against dynastic politics and the role of social media in amplifying public anger.

BJP's reaction and targeting Rahul Gandhi

The BJP, however, quickly jumped on his remarks and linked them to Rahul Gandhi, branding him the "ultimate Nepo Kid of Indian politics". BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X, "Forget Gen Z, even Congress's own veterans are fed up with his regressive politics. The revolt is now from within!"

Tewari dismissed the association, responding, 'Gosh, I just wish that some people would grow up in life." He stressed that the matter should not be reduced to a Congress versus BJP fight, and instead should be viewed in the larger context of regional political trends.

Tewari dismisses BJP's claims

He also warned that these developments carry serious national security implications, calling for a more informed understanding of the situation.

The controversy comes just after Rahul Gandhi praised India’s Gen Z and students for defending the Constitution and preventing alleged "vote chori" in a social media post.

The timing of his statement drew attention, coinciding with the youth-led protests in Nepal that forced the fall of the Oli government. The BJP accused Gandhi of trying to incite similar unrest in India, insisting that the nation’s youth stand against dynastic politics and corruption.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, one of Gandhi’s harshest critics, said, "Gen Z is against dynastic politics. Why would they tolerate Rahul after Nehru, Indira, Rajiv and Sonia? They are against corruption - why won't they drive you out?" He further claimed that Gandhi was "instigating the youth, students and students of the country" and warned him to brace for a backlash if young people's anger spilled over.

