'Viksit Bharat by 2047': PM Modi hails GST reforms, advocates for 'atmanirbharta' In an open letter to the country, he also extended his greetings on the occasion of Navratri, saying the festival has marked the beginning of 'GST Bachat Utsav' in India.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again lauded the next-generation GST reforms that came into effect on Monday, saying the reforms will boost savings and directly benefit every section of society. In an open letter to the country, he also extended his greetings on the occasion of Navratri, saying the festival has marked the beginning of 'GST Bachat Utsav' in India.

He said the reforms will encourage "growth, investment and accelerate the progress" of every state and region in the country. In his letter, he also noted that there will only be two GST slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent now.

"Daily essentials such as food, medicines, soap, toothpaste, insurance and many more items will now either be tax-free or fall in the lowest 5% tax slab. Goods that were earlier taxed at 12% have almost entirely shifted to 5%," PM Modi said.

"It is greatly heartening to see various shopkeepers and traders putting up 'then and now' boards which indicate taxes pre-reforms and post-reforms," he added.

'25 crore lifted out of poverty'

Since his government came to power, the Prime Minister said, 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty, who have now formed an "aspirational neo-middle class". The income tax cut and the next-generation GST reforms will help people save Rs 2.5 lakh crore, he said, adding that it will now be easier for the countrymen to fulfil their aspirations.

Lauding his government for GST, PM Modi said the goods and services tax has united the country 'economically', bringing 'uniformity' and 'relief'. He said the reforms have simplified the system and reduced rates, helping people save more.

"Our small industries, shopkeepers, traders, entrepreneurs and MSMEs will also see greater Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Compliance. Lower taxes, lower prices and simpler rules will mean better sales, less compliance burden and growth of opportunities, especially in the MSME sector," he said.