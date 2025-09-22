Congress mindset caused harm to Arunachal and the entire North East: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,125.37 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. From a function at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, he virtually laid the foundation stones for two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district, and a convention centre in Tawang.

Itanagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress, stating that the party dismissed Arunachal Pradesh because of its small population and just two Lok Sabha seats. He said this neglectful mindset inflicted serious damage on Arunachal as well as the entire North East.

Addressing a rally in Itanagar, he said, "Although Arunachal Pradesh is where the sun’s rays fall first, it took several decades for the rays of rapid development to reach here... Those who were running the country from Delhi at that time often ignored Arunachal. Parties like Congress thought there were so few people and only two Lok Sabha seats, so why pay attention to Arunachal? This mindset of Congress caused significant harm to Arunachal and the entire North East."

He further said, "When I was given the opportunity to serve the nation in 2014, I resolved to free the country from the mindset of Congress. Our guiding principle is not the number of votes or seats in any state, but ‘Nation First’. Our only mantra is Nagrik Devo Bhava (the citizen is God). Modi worships those whom no one has ever asked about. That is why Arunachal Pradesh, which was neglected during Congress rule, has since 2014 become a center of developmental priority."

PM Modi unveils infra projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore

PM Modi unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,125.37 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. From a function at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, he virtually laid the foundation stones for two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district, and a convention centre in Tawang.

The Tato-I project, with a capacity of 186 mw, will be developed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at Rs 1,750 crore. It is expected to generate around 802 million units of electricity annually.

The 240-mw Heo project will also be developed by the state government and NEEPCO at Rs 1,939 crore. It is expected to produce 1,000 million units of electricity each year.

These projects, to be developed on the Yarjep river, are part of a larger effort to expand Arunachal Pradesh's hydroelectric capacity, contributing significantly to regional energy security, officials said.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a convention centre in Tawang, to be built under the PM-DevINE scheme at Rs 145.37 crore. With a capacity to host over 1,500 people, it will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region, they said.

The PM also launched several other infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health and fire safety, they said.

Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present at the programme.